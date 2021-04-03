An elderly woman brutally attacked in Downtown Honolulu speaks out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a random attack in Downtown Honolulu left an elderly woman unable to walk, the victim is speaking out and warning others to be on alert.
The incident happened about two weeks ago on March 19 at around 8 a.m.
Waonette Carvalho says she was patiently waiting at a bus stop near Hotel and Bishop Streets when a stranger boldly approached her. She never realized what would happen next would land her in the hospital.
Carvalho, who is 66 years old, says she is still haunted by the encounter.
“Two weeks later, at night, I cry,” Carvalho says.
She says that she remembers that the man was swearing at her, asking for a cigarette.
“I didn’t know he was acknowledging me. So I turned around, I looked around. He said that’s right, that’s you, **** I want an ** cigarette.”
Carvalho says she tried to walk away, but then felt a blow.
“I went over my chair, over my dog, in mid air and I could feel the pain.”
The man kicked her back, cracking her pelvis and then just walked away.
Carvalho says before the incident she used a walker, but now she has to use a wheelchair.
After the incident happened, she said the suspect happened to walk right into police officers.
The suspect, 31-year-old, Dennis Niupulusu was arrested and charged with assault.
Carvalho said she hopes her story will warn kupuna to be more aware.
“You get one down, who’s a danger to society, but you never know, there’s another one, two more, that’s going to attack. I mean, they’re all over.”
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, “Fort Street Mall I think because Hawaii Pacific University moved out almost completely to Aloha Tower, its become somewhat of a war zone there.”
Alm is moving to reinstate and expand the Chinatown Weed and Seed program, which prohibits suspects from returning to the area where they were arrested.
“The police will get organized in a way with the prosecutors office that had not been done, and all crimes that are arrested we’ll ask for bail. For some people we will ask to be geographically excluded from the area,” Alm said.
He hopes the program could mean fewer victims like Carvalho.
