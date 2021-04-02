Lava lake continues to rise in Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As eruption continues on Kilauea’s summit, Tuesday marked 100 days since lava first emerged inside of Halemaumau Crater.
The United States Geological Survey said the crater on Hawaii Island contains about 10 billion gallons of lava.
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory crews who monitor the eruption said that the west vent of Halemaumau west is slowing adding more lava into the lava lake.
Scientists said the lava flow covers about 109 acres.
Since HVO’s last report, the lake was about 170 feet from rising into view from the Kilauea overlook.
