Kauai police seek tips in locating man wanted on 7 criminal warrants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are turning to the public for tips in finding a wanted fugitive.
Police said 23-year-old Ezekiel Bagano of Wailua is wanted on seven criminal warrants totaling $161,500. Officials said he failed to appear in court on numerous occasions for charges associated with criminal property damage.
Bagano is described as standing 5’ 6″ tall, and weighing approximately 136 pounds. He has green eyes, black hair, and is of Filipino descent, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kauai Police Department Dispatch line at 241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʽi at 246-8300 or by clicking here.
Additional details of the alleged crimes were not provided.
