Judge denies bail for Kauai man accused of sexually exploiting minors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man accused of sexually exploiting minors will remain behind bars until his trial.
A judge ruled Thursday that former Waimea High School JROTC instructor Victor Aguilar will stay locked up on Oahu, denying a request from his lawyer that would’ve allowed him to go home to Waimea under home confinement. Defense attorneys pushed for it since he had no prior criminal history.
However, the judge sided with federal Prosecutors who called Aguilar a “serious danger to the community,” claiming he made sexual videos with a former student, and kept inappropriate photos of many others.
The 65-year-old is facing two federal counts of producing child pornography, along with numerous state charges.
If convicted, he could get up to 15 years in prison.
[Read a previous report: Ex-JROTC instructor charged with sexual exploitation of former student]
