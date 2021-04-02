Hawaii’s congressional delegation reacts to deadly US Capitol attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is reacting after a deadly incident at the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning.
Hawaii News Now confirmed that U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono are in Hawaii as Congress is on recess.
Hirono posted on Twitter that her staff in Washington, D.C. are all safe and accounted for.
“My thoughts and aloha are with the family of the Capitol Police officer killed and with the officers injured during this tragic incident,” she said.
Schatz also tweeted his support for Capitol police officers.
“Being a Capitol Police officer has never been more difficult or more stressful,” he wrote. “All the love and comfort in the world to them and their family members.”
On Friday, authorities said a suspect rammed a barricade outside the Capitol with a sedan and emerged with a knife.
Both officers were hospitalized, but one of them died, authorities said. The suspect also died after being shot by police.
The incident comes just a few months after the insurrection at the Capitol. Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.