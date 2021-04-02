Hawaii reports 136 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 136 new COVID cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 29,927.
There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 463.
Of the new cases, 82 were on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island and five on Kauai. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,261 new cases in Hawaii.
As of Thursday, the state said 634,442 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,213 total cases
- 1,699 required hospitalization
- 751 cases in the last 14 days
- 366 deaths
- 2,501 total cases
- 108 required hospitalization
- 140 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,981 total cases
- 180 required hospitalization
- 355 cases in the last 14 days
- 40 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 195 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 9 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 955 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
