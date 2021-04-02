Hawaii reports 136 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff | April 2, 2021 at 12:09 PM HST - Updated April 2 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 136 new COVID cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 29,927.

There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 463.

Of the new cases, 82 were on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island and five on Kauai. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,261 new cases in Hawaii.

As of Thursday, the state said 634,442 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 23,213 total cases
  • 1,699 required hospitalization
  • 751 cases in the last 14 days
  • 366 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,501 total cases
  • 108 required hospitalization
  • 140 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,981 total cases
  • 180 required hospitalization
  • 355 cases in the last 14 days
  • 40 deaths

Lanai

  • 111 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 34 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 195 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 9 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 955 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

