Forecast: Stronger winds and more showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will strengthen over the weekend, and then remain strong and gusty into the middle of next week. While just a few windward showers are expected into Saturday, an increase in moisture is expected to fuel greater shower coverage from Saturday night into Monday. Thick high clouds will make for cloudy skies at times over the weekend.
The surf may reach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most east facing shores starting late Monday. This elevated surf might persist into mid-week based on the latest forecast. A small north swell arriving Friday night will keep small surf along most north facing shores into this weekend. Surf along south facing shores will continue to lower through Friday as the current south swell fades. Surf will remain small along south facing shores this weekend.
