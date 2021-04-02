‘Please help us’: Family of missing Radford alumna asks public to help in the search

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family members of a missing Radford High School alumna are back in Hawaii hoping more people will help them with their search.
May “Maya” Millette, a mother of three from Hawaii, was last seen at her home in San Diego on Jan. 7.
“She wouldn’t do this to us. She wouldn’t do this to her kids. She’s not going to leave her kids for three long months,” said her sister Maricris Drouaillet.
Millette was a senior at Radford when she met her husband, Larry, in 1999. They got married on Oahu, moved to San Diego and had three children.
In January, Larry Millette told the family they got into a fight, left the house and never came back.
“From the bottom of my heart, I hope he doesn’t have anything to do with my sister’s disappearance,” Maricris said.
Maricris said Larry Millette has retained a lawyer and is not cooperating with the investigation.
Police searched the home in January, but the family says so far there have been no real leads.
At this point, Larry Millette has not been named as a suspect.
“We always said he’s family. Help us find your wife. But it’s hard. I understand, it’s his wife missing. People react to these things differently,” said Drouaillet’s husband, Richard.
Daily search parties have been ongoing in Chula Vista.
The family is currently in Honolulu and will be holding a prayer vigil on Sunday.
“We’re begging, we’re pleading with you, please help us find our sister,” Richard Drouaillet said. “If someone knows where she’s at, please help us. I know somebody out there knows something.”
May Millette will turn 40 in May. Maricris is still hoping they can celebrate with her.
“I’m still hoping that she’s still with us because that’s what keeps us motivated and keeps us going,” Maricris said.
