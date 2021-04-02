Churches partner with the state to overcome vaccine hesitancy in their flocks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of Hawaii churches are working with pharmacies and health clinics to offer the COVID vaccine directly to their congregations.
It’s part of the state’s strategy to get more shots into communities and help overcome fears.
Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva got his first Moderna COVID-19 shot on March 6 at the parish hall of Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa. He’s scheduled to get his second dose Saturday.
He says the more people get vaccinated, the faster everyone can get back to normal.
“We’ve been very anxiously awaiting the day to get back and worship in a normal way because that’s very important to us, without the social distancing and without the mask and with full-throated singing,” Silva said.
His vaccination also signaled to Catholics that vaccines are safe and encouraged.
Some believers are opposed to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of how it’s produced. The vaccine itself does not contain any fetal tissue, though, and the Catholic Church has given its blessing.
“It is morally permissible to receive this vaccine,” said Silva.
The state Department of Health says on Monday that clergy will be eligible for the vaccine. Silva says about half of Hawaii’s priests have already gotten their shots based on their age.
Getting buy-in from community and religious leaders is part of the state’s vaccine rollout strategy.
“We’ve been part of the ask by the Department of Health to see if we could get our people, and that’s not just our congregation, but the communities that we serve,” said Kahu Kenneth Makuakane, of Kawaiahao Church.
That congregation and surrounding Kakaako community serves many Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders who have been hard hit by COVID-19.
“We are going to be offering the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine,” said Makuakane.
Kawaiahao Church is partnering with Times Supermarket Pharmacy to offer vaccines to its members, families and visitors who are 60 and up after the Sunday service on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“They know these days that they can come to a safe place, a trusted place to talk to their friends and family and also get their vaccine,” he said.
Church leaders say the vaccine is a personal choice.
