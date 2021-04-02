Big Island nonprofits partner to launch an emergency rental assistance program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County partnered with seven local nonprofit organizations Thursday to launch an emergency rental assistance program for the island’s residents.
The program will provide rent and utility grants to an estimated 3,400 households. Funds for the program were provided by federal grants.
To qualify for the assistance grants, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lost income due to COVID‐19. Applicants must also meet income requirements, which starts at $46,000 for a household of one.
Program applications will be available starting April 12 at 8 a.m.
Households who have been impacted, directly or indirectly, by COVID‐19 and are past due on their rent or utilities should apply through one of the nonprofit partners.
For more information or to apply contact the following nonprofits:
- HOPE Services Hawaii: (808) 935-3050, ERAP@hopeserviceshawaii.org
- Hawaii First Federal Credit Union: (808) 933-6600, empower@hawaiifirstfcu.com
- Neighborhood Place of Puna: (808) 965‐5550, ERAP@neighborhoodplace.org
- Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island: (808) 843-0071, rmap@habitathawaiiisland.org
- The Salvation Army: (808) 935-1277, Hilo.ERAP@usw.salvationarmy.org
- Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council: (808) 932-2714, ERAP@hceoc.ne
