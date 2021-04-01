DOH plans to expand vaccine eligibility as Hawaii receives larger supplies of doses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccination eligibility will expand Monday to include more essential workers as Hawaii receives larger shipments of COVID vaccine doses.
On Oahu, vaccine eligibility will expand to essential workers in construction, banking and finance, communications, media, retail, information technology, clergy and transportation and logistics.
Currently, those 60 and older are eligible for the vaccine as well as people with certain health conditions.
DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said the state will be receiving more than 81,000 vaccine doses this week and the federal government is distributing thousands more to Longs Drugs and Safeway.
The state also expects to receive 90,000 doses in the up-coming week.
Because of this increase in vaccine supply, the health department is also asking the neighbor islands to open eligibility to ensure all appointments are filled.
“The combined allocation to Hawaii this week tops 120,000 doses. We want those doses in the correct arms as quickly as possible and believe the neighbor islands are situated to get that done,” Char said.
As more vaccines become available, Leeward Community College will open a vaccination clinic specifically for those who work in essential businesses.
Vaccines will be eligible for employees who work at hotels, restaurants, bars, critical infrastructure, harbor and transportation services, grocery stores and other employment categories identified by the DOH.
The vaccination clinic will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will run Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials said that those who are eligible must register online for a vaccine appointment.
If you qualify as an essential business worker, click here to register for an appointment at the Leeward Community College vaccination clinic.
For more information on vaccine registration, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.