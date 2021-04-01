Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast to easterly trade winds will keep blowing over the islands into the coming week, with breezy conditions possible this weekend, and locally windy weather next week. The trades will keep showers focused over windward areas. Remnants of an old cold front could bring more widespread showers Sunday and Monday.
A small craft advisory remains posted until 6 p.m. Thursday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Surf heights will be falling tomorrow along north and west shores, while south shores will remain elevated but decline slowly into Friday. Surf along east shores will remain steady through the end of the week, and then trend upward as the trades increase.
