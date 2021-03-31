Using $10 million in land credit, DHHL intends to accept transfer of 80 acres in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands announced their intent to accept a transfer of land from the federal government.
A portion of the 80 acres that would be acquired by DHHL is a part of the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at the end of Fort Weaver Road.
Accepting the transfer of land would use $10 million of a $16.9 million land credit that the trust has with the federal government, DHHL said.
DHHL beneficiaries were previously asked to weigh in on the transfer prior to the deal.
“This transfer of land from the U.S. Government is truly in line with the spirit of the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery,” said HHC Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “This large swath of flat land is in close proximity to existing infrastructure, which will allow the Department to develop these lands quicker and for a lower cost than our more isolated parcels.”
It’s unclear when the transfer will be completed, but DHHL says once it is, the department will request funding from the state legislature to proceed with master planning and beneficiary consultation to set a design of a new homestead community.
This transfer of lands is made possible through the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act of 1995. Since that law, nearly 900 acres of Federal lands have been transferred to DHHL, the department said.
