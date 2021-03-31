UH beach volleyball returns home for a trio of Big West matches this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team is set to return to their home sand this week with a trio of matches against Long Beach State at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
The BeachBows are coming off of a long road stretch, playing a combined 9 matches over the last two weeks, a grueling stretch for junior Brook Van Sickle and her teammates — finishing the road trip with a 5-4 record.
“Traveling was a little rough you know in COVID times.” Van Sickle told reporters. “It was a lot of tests and everything, staying in hotels and not allowed to leave, that was a little brutal our coaches had to go and get our food for us because we couldn’t even go to restaurants.”
The struggles didn’t stop at the food delivery, Van Sickle says that some of her teammates were also struggling with the distance learning, adding additional stress that might have deterred the focus of the team.
“Being at home is going to be a lot better because I know for a lot of the girls, school was really hard, especially on Zoom, so a lot of them were stressed out.” Van Sickle said. “Being home is definitely an advantage for sure.”
This homestand also gives the Wahine a chance to breathe with a sense of familiarity of being back on their home sand, according to first-year head coach Angelica Ljungqvist.
“It’s always nice to be home, especially coming back from a long road trip, you come back and take a little breath and it’s nice to practice on our courts today, so thats great.” Coach Ljungqvist said. “We do have a really quick turnaround, we already play on Thursday against Long Beach, so we get two days of practice here to make some adjustments.”
The ‘Bows fell to the Beach last week at “The Challenge” with a final score of three sets to two, the second to last match the Wahine played before heading home — both were losses.
“We get a little bit better everyday and prepared, but it’s great to be home.” Coach Ljungqvist said. “I’m excited we get to play here at the Ching and we look forward to it.”
The first match between the ‘Bows and the Beach is set for Thursday at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex — first serve set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
