New report finds more than 107K items of PPE is ending up in the world’s oceans and waterways

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although personal protective equipment is necessary in fighting the spread of COVID-19, a new report found that the large increase in use of disposable masks and gloves is polluting the world’s oceans and waterways.
In a new report conducted by Ocean Conservancy, titled “Pandemic Pollution: The Rising Tide of Plastic PPE,” data showed that more than 107,000 items of PPE were collected by volunteers around the globe.
The data of PPE collected only accounts for the second half of 2020, leaving many Ocean Conservancy experts to believe that the amount of PPE collected is a vast undercount.
“That is just in the last 6 months -- tip of the iceberg really -- when it comes to the amount of PPE that’s out there,” said Sarah Kollar, Ocean Conservancy’s outreach manager. “We have to take in to mind that volunteer efforts were greatly decreased because of the safety concerns with the pandemic.”
Data on PPE found on beaches and waterways was collected by more than 200 international coastal cleanup coordinators and volunteers, who recorded the number of PPE they collected using Ocean Conservancy’s “Clean Swell” mobile app.
Before the PPE category was added in late July 2020, cleanup volunteers had been reporting PPE data under other data categories like “Personal Hygiene” or “Other Trash.”
Based on the data collected, Ocean Conservancy also found that 94% of cleanup events recovered discarded PPE and more than 80% of survey respondents identified face masks as the most common form of PPE they encountered.
Because of these findings, experts believe it is clear that the use of disposable masks, gloves and other PPE is detrimental to the environment and marine life.
“From an ocean standpoint PPE can act just like an other marine debris item. There’s concern about the ear loops on facemasks poising an entanglement threat to a lot of wildlife. And there’s concern about ingestion by wildlife consuming things like the microfibers that wear off of these facemasks,” Kollar said.
“I hope we can get an handle on it soon.”
