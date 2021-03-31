100 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new fatality reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 100 new COVID-19 cases reported across Hawaii on Wednesday along with one new fatality.
Hawaii’s total case count stands at 29,681 with 463 fatalities.
Of the new cases, 42 were on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 16 on Hawaii Island, while Kauai and Lanai also reported a single new case. There were also 10 residents diagnosed out of state.
The fatality was that of an Oahu patient.
Wednesday’s numbers are back into the triple digits in an apparent spring break surge. Tuesday had 71 new cases, which snapped a previous five-day streak of more than 100 cases.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,200 new cases in Hawaii.
As of Wednesday, the state said 623,445 COVID vaccine doses have been administered throughout the islands.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,063total cases
- 2,042 required hospitalization
- 687 cases in the last 14 days
- 366 deaths
- 2,479 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 132 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,856 total cases
- 145 required hospitalization
- 376 cases in the last 14 days
- 40 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 191 total cases
- 13 required hospitalization
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 947 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
