Mid-Pacific to leave PAC-Five Athletics in 2023

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Athletics announced on Tuesday that starting in 2023 the Owls will discontinue their affiliation with PAC-Five Athletics, school officials said in a letter.
In the statement, the two-year window will allow student athletes in the Classes of 2022 and 2023 to complete their seasons with their Wolf Pack teammates — the three remaining sports that Mid-Pac participates in is Wrestling, Competitive Cheer and Football.
According to Mid-Pac officials, the decision to cut ties with PAC-Five was due to leveraging their budget to help supply quality coaches and resources for their own athletic progams, coupled with the dramatic decrease in turnout for sports like football and cheer — as of right now, only 14 football players and 4 cheerleaders would be returning.
In regards to wrestling, starting in August of 2021 the Owls will field their own wrestling team to compete in the upcoming season. Cheer will have the option to stay with the Wolf Pack or join the Owls’ sideline squad and football athletes can continue to play with PAC-Five or join a different sport that Mid-Pac fields.
Organized in 1973, Pac-Five Athletics gave small schools in the ILH the opportunity to compete in a wider range of varsity sports — Mid-Pacific being one of the original five schools, now set to leave in two years.
