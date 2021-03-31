Manoa Falls Trail will remain closed as repairs continue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Manoa Falls Trail has been closed since March 2020, but state crews said they hope to reopen the popular trail by the end of April.
Officials said that rainy weather and staff shortages have been hampering reopening efforts.
Since the trail’s closure on March 10, crews were able to add a few steps and widen the trail to make it safer.
Over 800 truck loads of rocks and other materials have also been removed from the trail.
Officials said that when the trail reopens, it will only be open to the public on weekends.
The trail usually attracts up to a thousand people per day.
