1 man charged with manslaughter, 1 released following suspected beating death in Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a suspected beating death at a Kona vacation rental.
Police said 37-year-old Benjamin Fleming, of Pittsburgh, Penn., called 911 from a vacation rental on Walua Road early Monday, telling authorities his friend went unconscious after drinking alcohol.
When officers got to the scene, they determined it was actually a fight between roommates that turned deadly.
Fleming and another man, 31-year-old Alexander Germany-Wald, of Boston, Mass., were both arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Germany-Wald was initially considered the main suspect, but he was later released without any charges, police said.
Fleming’s bail is set at $250,000. He is expected in court Wednesday.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.