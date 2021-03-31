Her great-grandfather started Love’s Bakery in 1851. She now reflects on a lifetime of memories

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Deborah Candace Love heard that Love’s Bakery was closing, she thought about her family and her childhood.
She remembers walking through the bakery barefoot.
“Those dough pads would collect on the bottom of my bare feet,” she said.
A portrait of her great grandfather Robert Love Jr. hangs prominently in her living room. His father, Robert Love, Sr., started Love’s in 1851.
There’s history in her name.
“Friends often say after I’ve known them for many years, ‘Oh, you’re part of Love’s Bakery!’ And that’s common,” she said.
She knows her family tree as it relates to the bakery, and she has an impressive collection of Love’s merchandise and memorabilia. A neatly arranged display shows off shopping bags, shirts, Love’s pamphlets and old photographs.
“These kind of souvenirs are meaningful to people,” she said.
Her father, Robert Addison Love, ran the bakery for a time. One of her prized possessions is his well-worn red and white checkered Love’s shirt.
“It’s fraying so I need to be careful with it,” she said.
The Love men may be the faces of the company’s beginnings, but Deborah really admires her great grandmother, Fanny Love, who kept the bakery going after it burned down.
“How in the world could a woman, recently widowed with six minor children and no insurance get the bank to allow her to rebuild the bakery? I would have loved to have known my great grandmother, Fanny Love,” she said.
When she learned Love’s was shutting down because of financial hardship, she bought a bunch of Love’s souvenirs.
“I feel kinda guilty but selfishness prevailed because I thought, ‘This is all I’ll have to give to the family for Christmas from now on,’” she said.
Hearing a mainland bakery will continue supplying bread to Hawaii using the Love’s brand leaves her with mixed feelings.
“Let’s hope it’s baked as well. There’s nothing like local bread,” she said.
Although the Love family sold the business in 1960, Deborah said the company’s closing still hurts, and she’s especially sad for the hundreds of employees who will lose their jobs.
“These people have worked 20 or 30 years. They know much more about Love’s than I ever will,” she said.
