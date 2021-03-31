Forecast: Breezier trade winds with more passing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passing showers will hitch a ride on increasing trade winds, with most of the moisture for the usual windward areas. A upper trough is forecast to form near the islands Thursday, which could enhance incoming showers for the end of the work week. Trade winds are expected to get even stronger into the Easter weekend, while an old frontal boundary will bring more showers Saturday night into Sunday. The wet and locally windy trade wind pattern is expected to continue into Monday.