Forecast: Breezier trade winds with more passing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passing showers will hitch a ride on increasing trade winds, with most of the moisture for the usual windward areas. A upper trough is forecast to form near the islands Thursday, which could enhance incoming showers for the end of the work week. Trade winds are expected to get even stronger into the Easter weekend, while an old frontal boundary will bring more showers Saturday night into Sunday. The wet and locally windy trade wind pattern is expected to continue into Monday.
Surf will be on the small side for the next several days, with a small northwest swell boosting waves for north and west shores Wednesday into Thursday before declining into the weekend. Surf on east shores will be steady before increasing with the stronger trade winds, while south shore surf will remain above average Wednesday before declining Thursday into the weekend. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
