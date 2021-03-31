Five players with Hawaii ties make 2021 MLB Opening Day rosters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an abbreviated 60-game 2020 season, Major League Baseball is returning to their traditional 162-game season with Opening Day right around the corner.
As Opening Day approaches, five players with ties to Hawaii have officially been put on Major league rosters after stellar performances from season veterans and fast rising new players in Spring Training.
University of Hawaii legend and Hilo native Kolten Wong is set to start his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers, after the Saint Louis Cardinals did not resign the Gold Glove second basemen this off season.
Staying in the National League, UH alumni Josh Rojas will begin his third season in the Majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Arizona native notching an impressive spring training — the leading hitter in the entire year.
Moving to the American League, tenured vet and Baldwin High School’s own Kurt Suzuki will embark on this 15th season — Suzuki’s first season with the Los Angeles Angels after a two season run with the Washington Nationals.
2020 Gold Glove third baseman and Mid-Pacific alumni Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start the year for the Texas Rangers at shortstop, looking to become the go-to short for the Rangers.
After being drafted in the Rule 5 Draft by the Oakland Athletics, Saint Louis graduate Ka’ai Tom was officially put on the A’s 26-man opening day roster, thanks to an outstanding spring training in Oakland.
Along with the five players in the Majors, there are a few other local players on the cusp of making it to the big show.
Saint Louis’ Jordan Yamamoto will start the season on the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate — the former Crusader was traded by the Miami Marlins to the Mets this off season.
Waiakea graduate Kean Wong — younger brother of Kolten Wong — will start the year on the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake Bees.
Punahou alumni KJ Harrison will begin the season on the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Former Rainbow Warrior Greg Garcia was released by the Detroit Tigers last Friday after signing a minor league deal with the team in the off season.
Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 1st 2021.
