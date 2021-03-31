DOH raises alarms after COVID cluster linked to large Maui church grows to 50 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is asking anyone who attended events hosted by a large Maui church ― King’s Cathedral in Kahului ― to get tested for COVID-19 after a fast-growing cluster linked to the congregation has now been linked to more than 50 cases.
The state is also asking the church to cancel all upcoming in-person events and move to virtual services until the cluster is contained.
The first cases associated with King’s Cathedral were identified March 7.
The state Health Department said it met with church representatives to recommend containment measures, including isolating those who came into contact with positive cases and switching to virtual services. But DOH said transmission continued to occur in in-person services, a youth conference and other gatherings organized by the church. In the last 10 days alone, the cluster has doubled.
Those infected range from 10 to 77 years old.
Officials said the cluster has also spread from the church to a school and a workplace, and they expressed concern about the potential for more “spillover” cases if more action isn’t taken.
“DOH does not disclose specific cluster locations unless there is an imminent risk to public health,” said acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, in a news release. “Based on the findings of our investigative team, we believe disclosure is warranted to prevent further transmission of the disease.”
In addition to getting tested, the Health Department is asking anyone who attended King’s Cathedral events in the past 14 days to monitor their symptoms.
To schedule a COVID test, click here.
This story will be updated.
