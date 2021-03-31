Damage tallied at $1.1 million following a Kalihi fire that damaged 3 homes, 1 truck

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a large blaze that damaged three Kalihi homes and a truck Monday.
On Tuesday, damage was totaled at $1,117,000. HFD says 30 occupants of the three homes along Winant Street were impacted, and they are being aided by the American Red Cross. Officials said 27 of the displaced were adults, and three were children.
No one was injured in the fire that ignited just before 11:45 a.m. HFD responded with nearly 40 personnel as the flames raged on. A truck parked along the street also caught fire as the flames quickly spread.
Smoke alarms were activated and an elderly man was saved by a bystander.
“I know God had one purpose. I’m just glad I was able to help the guy,” the good Samaritan, who identified himself as Takeo said.
The fire was brought under control and extinguished in about an hour.
