In an internal message, Queen’s officials caution employees as COVID cases spike statewide

“So as healthcare workers we have a higher responsibility. So, although things have loosened up in community with being in Tier 3, we still want to make sure that we have some personal accountability. You know, so you might be tempted to go the restaurant and eat with friends that you haven’t seen for a while, but you may be eating with folks that aren’t vaccinated or may have had exposures, and so you just have to be a more, extra cautious and maybe you know choose not attend that event.”