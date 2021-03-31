In an internal message, Queen’s officials caution employees as COVID cases spike statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although Hawaii reported 71 new COVID infections Tuesday, the recent spike in cases reaching triple-digits over the last five days has the Queen’s Health Systems on high alert.
In an internal message to employees, obtained by Hawaii News Now, Queen’s healthcare leaders address their concerns of the state’s reopening and loosening of restrictions.
In an excerpt of the audio message, Queen’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control Darlene Hrabowski-Grier said:
“So as healthcare workers we have a higher responsibility. So, although things have loosened up in community with being in Tier 3, we still want to make sure that we have some personal accountability. You know, so you might be tempted to go the restaurant and eat with friends that you haven’t seen for a while, but you may be eating with folks that aren’t vaccinated or may have had exposures, and so you just have to be a more, extra cautious and maybe you know choose not attend that event.”
This internal message shared with employees at the hospital came as Queen’s reported that two workers are in quarantine after a possible exposure.
Hospital officials said they did everything right, but it’s a sign that they shouldn’t let down their guards.
Because of increased community infection, Hrabowski-Grier along with Queen’s Chief Operating Officer Jason Chang also announced that the one visitor a day policy will remain in place.
Employees expressed hope to reopen breakrooms, but Chang and Hrabowski-Grier said that is also on hold due to rising cases.
