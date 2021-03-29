Unsettled weather lingering over western end of state

Spotty heavy showers will be possible for Kauai tomorrow, thanks to an unstable air mass and light winds that will combine with daytime heating to produce locally heavy showers. Some locally heavy downpours may also be possible on Oahu, with scattered showers for Maui County and the Big Island, where the easterly winds will be stronger. The unstable weather will keep Kauai under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a winter weather advisory is up until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Big Island summits. A more stable airmass will move in Wednesday along with stronger trade winds. The trades could become rather breezy by the end of the week into the weekend.