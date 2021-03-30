In big milestone, 25% of eligible population in each county received at least 1 dose of vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a major milestone in Hawaii’s vaccination efforts, a quarter of the eligible population in each county has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
The news comes as Kauai County on Monday announced most residents over 16 years old are now eligible to get a shot. And on a statewide level, Hawaii is currently allowing residents ages 60 and older to get a vaccine.
The state said it was time to expand eligibility to more people based on the amount of vaccine headed to Hawaii.
Residents can sign up through different health care providers or online at HawaiiCOVID19.com.
Places like Longs Drugs, Queen’s and Kaiser are still accepting appointments.
However, Hawaii Pacific Health currently does not have any Oahu appointments available at Pier 2.
Going down the island chain, people 60 years and older can get shots on Oahu and Maui.
Those 18 and up on Molokai and Lanai can get vaccinated. And everyone 50 and up is eligible on Hawaii Island at many of its hospitals.
The Kauai website said appointments are available this week at locations around the island.
The website is also urging all essential workers in the visitor industry, restaurants and bars to make an appointment before the county returns to the trans-Pacific Safe Travels program on April 5, 2021.
According to the latest data from the DOH, about 37% of the Kauai population has had at least one shot.
On Maui, more options are becoming available.
Effective Wednesday, Maui Health is moving to a larger venue at a ballroom at Grand Wailea Resort, giving more opportunities on the south side. That is where all appointments in that area through Maui Health will be.
Kaiser Permanente vaccinated 1,000 people over the weekend at the Wailuku Medical Office. That provider has had three mass vaccination events on Oahu and that was the first on Maui. The latest data said about 27% of the population had at least one shot.
On Hawaii Island, people 50 and up are eligible at some hospitals. 27% of the population have also received one shot.
The county website also has a breakdown of all the information for all the clinics.
