Kauai County: Most residents 16 years or older now eligible for COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County officials announced another expansion of vaccine eligibility for residents on the Garden Isle.
On Monday, the county announced most residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to get a COVID vaccine. They also announced additional vaccine clinics at Safeway locations in the coming weeks.
For more information on eligibility or to make an appointment, click here.
On April 5, a clinic for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be held at the War Memorial Convention Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials say if additional J&J vaccine is received, clinic hours will be extended to 1 p.m.
Their supply of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are also widely available, the county says.
Safeway stores in Lihue and Kapaa are already accepting appointments for vaccinations. This is in addition to administration sites at Longs locations around the island as well as area hospitals.
The vaccine expansion comes as Kauai prepares to re-join the Safe Travels pre-testing program on April 5. Visitors to the island however are not eligible to get a vaccine.
Meanwhile, the county continues to offer free COVID testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Convention Hall.
