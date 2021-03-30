‘If you can’t obey our rules, don’t come’: Maui mayor has stern warning for visitors ignoring protocols

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As tourism picks up on Maui, concerns are growing that visitors and residents are being too lax with safety precautions.
On Sunday night, police had to shut down an illegal concert that was held in Haiku.
Mayor Mike Victorino said many people at the event were not wearing masks.
Officers arrested one person and cited several others.
This comes as two large parties with hundreds of people were reported in West Oahu on back-to-back weekends.
Victorino issued a stern warning to visitors in wake of the event.
“You see these people on the beach back here, they’re visitors and they’re not wearing masks,” he said. “I tell you right now, as far as I’m concerned if you can’t obey our rules, don’t come if you can’t wear a mask or do what is right.”
He added, “I don’t care if you come from Texas, I don’t care if you come from Mississippi, or any state that doesn’t require it. Here in Hawaii and Maui County, it is a mandate.”
There were more than 25,000 visitors to Maui from Friday to Sunday alone.
Victorino said he’s looking at his options, including a second COVID-19 test for all travelers. He’s also considering more restrictions as case counts on Maui continue to climb.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.