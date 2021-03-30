Hawaii Island public access television CEO on leave; fraud investigation deepens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bribery case against a Honolulu city official has implicated two public access television stations, along with a well-known political and non-profit leader on Hawaii Island.
Na Leo TV CEO Stacy Higa has been placed on leave after his former advisor, 42-year-old Hanalei Aipoalani, admitted to helping him fraudulently apply for $800,000 in aid.
Aipoalani was a city CARES Act official in Honolulu responsible for administering the federal funds. He says Higa promised him a job in return.
Na Leo TV announced Monday that Higa’s leave of absence would be effective April 1, and that day-to-day operations would continue.
Back in October, FBI agents raided the offices of Na Leo public access TV in Hilo to investigate CARES Act fraud.
Back on Oahu, Aipoalani also admitted stealing more than half a million in federal Americorps grants as an executive of Olelo community television.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.