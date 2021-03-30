Hawaii artist’s COVID exhibit honors healthcare workers and unsung heroes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii artist Taiji Terasaki chose to pursue a project that honors unsung heroes.
“I would look on Instagram. I would look at stories. And people would send me things,” he said.
“It was very fruitful.”
Terasaki crafted a large wall hanging he titled “100 Days of Covid-19.” It’s featured in his contemporary art exhibit at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
“I’m really glad I did it because at the beginning I had no idea how this would turn out,” he said.
To tell his 100 stories, Terasaki cut photographs into strips then wove them together, giving depth to one-dimensional images.
“Anybody that knows weaving, there’s a warp and a weft. There’s that opportunity to make a pattern. That pattern is very important to me. What is that pattern talking about?” he said.
His other pandemic project is a collection of memorial scrolls to healthcare workers who lost their lives after they contracted COVID-19.
“They really are the ones that stepped forward and fought on the front lines. It’s almost like they went to battle,” he said.
Kaiser Health News and the Guardian sent Terasaki stories and portraits that he projected onto a screen of water droplets then photographed.
The mist art is moving. Some of the scrolls are 30 feet tall.
“I definitely see it as a poetic medium to express a lot of emotion and feelings,” he said.
Terasaki describes his work as community art that elevates people who labor in obscurity. “I don’t think that they get recognized enough,” he said.
He’s now working on an exhibit called “Stop Asian Hate” that denounces attacks against Asian Americans.
“There’s just these feelings of aggression, and this behavior really has to stop,” he said.
In September, Teresaki’s artwork will be shown at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.
His exhibit in Los Angeles can be viewed through a virtual tour on the museum’s website. It opens to the public in April.
