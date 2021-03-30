Forecast: Stronger winds building into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Light to moderate trade winds will hold in place through Tuesday, with somewhat unsettled conditions remaining over the islands, particularly across Kauai. Showers will favor windward areas at night and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and early evening hours. A more typical trade wind pattern will return Tuesday night and linger through early next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during this time, with a stray shower spreading leeward from time to time. The trades will gradually increase from Wednesday onward, with moderate to breezy trades Thursday and Friday, ramping up to breezy and locally windy levels this weekend into early next week.