Flash flood warning issued again for Kauai as river levels rise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for most of Kauai as rivers are rising to dangerous levels, according to forecasters.
A flood advisory was also issued for most of south Kauai until 7:15 p.m., as rain gauges indicated rain coming down at up to an inch per hour in some spots.
The entire Garden Isle is also under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday as an unstable air mass remains over the island.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said that the Hanalei River was rising to dangerous levels.
The island was under a flash flood warning earlier Monday as rivers rose from heavy rainfall in the mountains.
Mount Waialeale picked up nearly six and a half inches of rain in the last 24 hours.
The flash flood watch means conditions are present that could lead to dangerous flash flooding. Be prepared to take quick action if you experience rapidly rising water or a flash flood warning is issued.
