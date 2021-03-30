Flames cause $130K in damage to a Mililani home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at Mililani home caused $130,000 in damage Monday.
Firefighters were called out just before noon to Waihonu Place. A caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of the rear of the house.
HFD responded to the home with 11 units and 36 personnel. Officials said three people and two dogs were home at the time of the fire. They made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished before 12:30 p.m.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
