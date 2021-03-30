Care center employees in Nuuanu ‘locked out’ during ongoing contract talks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of workers have been locked out of the Care Center of Honolulu all because of ongoing contract negotiations.
The Hawaii Hospital and Health Care Workers Union represents some of the nurses and maintenance workers at the Nuuanu facility.
Fair pay has been among the issues they have been fighting to address. The union says the company offered some workers a $1 pay raise over three years.
When the workers threatened to strike, they were locked out of the facilities.
“I have to feed my family. I recently got one son, and I get three boys now. I gotta feed my kids. I gotta provide for my family. Not only me, but the rest of the people. So this really impacts me tremendously,” maintenance worker Jouia Malaqui said.
The union puts the blame on administrators for building the tension in negotiations, calling their response “unreasonable.”
“This is not a strike. This is a lockout by the employer. The employer caused this, not us. We want to get these people back to work,” Jim Kellogg, president of the Hawaii Hospital & Health Care Workers Union in Hawaii, said.
The Union added that the company is also taking away some of their medical benefits as part of the negotiations.
“What they’re doing is, they’re eliminating four holidays, they’re eliminating sick leave, basically, and they switched that over to vacation. So if you’re sick, you have to use your vacation,” Kellogg added. “They deleted OT over eight hours. A lot of these people are working eight hour shifts, 16 hours a day.”
Calls to the Care Center of Honolulu for comment have gone unanswered.
Meanwhile, workers who remain locked out expressed concerns for the patients within the facility.
