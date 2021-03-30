Authorities investigating device found on fire at Bellows Beach

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a device that was found on fire at Bellows Beach in Waimanalo on Tuesday morning.
It was discovered around 6:15 a.m. near Jetty Place.
The Honolulu Fire Department and military responded to the scene.
Officials said the flames were extinguished, but at last report, it was still emitting smoke.
Officials said the device is similar to a location marker used by aircraft.
There have been no explosions and no injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.