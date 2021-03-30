2 arrested after fight at a Kona vacation rental turns deadly, police say

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death of a 30-year-old man is under investigation by Hawaii Island police.
Two men accused of manslaughter have been arrested. Police identified them as 31-year-old Alexander Germany-Wald, of Boston, Mass., and 37-year-old Benjamin Fleming, of Pittsburgh, Penn.
According to Hawaii Island police, the pair was arrested after an apparent altercation between roommates escalated and turned physical at a Kailua-Kona vacation rental.
Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Monday after the victim went unresponsive and stopped breathing, police said. The vacation rental was located in the 75-5800 block of Walua Road.
First responders performed CPR on the victim but attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.
Suspects Fleming and Germany-Wald face manslaughter charges as they are being held at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock pending further investigation.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.