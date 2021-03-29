Victim in fatal Aiea shooting identified as counselor at anti-gang nonprofit

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man fatally shot in his Aiea garage on Saturday night has been identified as Malakai ‘Mo’ Maumalanga, who served as a counselor at an anti-gang nonprofit.
Adult Friends for Youth leaders identified him as the victim, remembering him as a dedicated public servant who was dedicated to helping at-risk teens.
Maumalanga, 45, was the director of re-directional services at Adult Friends for Youth.
“It was a personal loss to me. It’s a total shock to everybody,” said Adult Friends for Youth vice President McKay Schwenke.
As of Monday morning, authorities had not made any arrests in the case.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Eke Place. Neighbors say the suspects knocked on the door of his house and emptied their guns.
Police are investigating the motive.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.