Police break up another large concert in Kapolei as partiers ignore COVID rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another weekend, another large concert on the west side. This time, HPD took action, arresting one man.
Christian Peter Ulufanua, 27, was arrested for disorderly conduct at the event, and breaking the current COVID restrictions on gatherings.
Video of the concert on social media showed a full scale event with a stage, lights and no social distancing. Video also showed the host announcing to the crowd the moment HPD showed up and shut down the event.
This event was promoted to be held at Coral Crater Adventure Park, which was the Midway Road address listed for the arrest.
Ulufanua claims he worked with HPD to put the event on safely, but shut it down immediately when he was told to by police.
This is the second incident this month that has raised concerns among the community, prompting calls for event promoters to be held responsible.
Last week, Grammy-nominated rapper Swae Lee performed at a concert in Waianae. The promoter for that event, Josh Holly, said he didn’t see the concert as a safety hazard, and just wanted everyone to have a good time.
“We tired of being stuck in the house and have to follow all these procedures and having to wait for things to reach different tiers,” Holly previously told Hawaii News Now. “We were like, ‘Man we young, we wild, we just want to go out and have fun’ so that’s what kind of we did.”
This story may be updated.
