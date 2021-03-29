Native Hawaiian filmmaker Ciara Lacy shares the inspiration behind her documentary film This is the Way We Rise

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli takes us virtually to Portland, Oregon to connect with Native Hawaiian film maker Ciara Lacy. Her latest film This is the Way We Rise has received global attention and was recently featured at the Sundance Film Festival. In the film, Ciara documents Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, a Kanaka Maoli wahine poet, activist and academic, and her continued work towards justice for Hawaii’s native population, a subject very dear to McKenna’s heart.
ABOUT: Ciara Lacy’s interest lies in crafting films that use strong characters and investigative journalism to challenge the creative and political status quo. She has created content for film and television, managed independent features, as well as coordinated product placement and clearances for various platforms.
Her work has shown at festivals around the world as well as broadcast on networks including Netflix, PBS, ABC, and Al Jazeera. In the digital space, she has created content for notable outlets like the Guardian and the Atlantic Online.
Ciara is honored to be the inaugural Sundance Institute Merata Mita Fellow as well as part of the inaugural class of NATIVe Fellows at the European Film Market. She has also benefited from fellowships with the Sundance Institute and Time Warner Foundation, Firelight Media’s Documentary Lab, the Sundance Institute’s NativeLab,Tribeca All Access, the Princess Grace Foundation, the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, and the Independent Film Project (IFP).
Ciara holds a BA in Psychology from Yale University and has given talks at academic institutions across the U.S. She continues to work on documentary content for broadcast and digital while also expanding her intimate style of filmmaking into the branded content and commercial spaces.
For More Information: @ciaraleilacy, www.ciaralacy.com
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.