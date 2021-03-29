Kope Talk at Dunkin’ continues with Kiana Cayabyab

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli invites Kiana Cayabyab to meet her at Dunkin’ for some Kope Talk. Kiana shares her own success story and what inspired her platform to run for Miss Honolulu. McKenna puts Kiana’s reporting chops to the test when she surprises her with a Breaking News Report Live from Dunkin’!
ABOUT Kiana: Kiana Cayabyab is a Kamehameha Kapalama High School Alumna (IMUA) and a college graduate from Loyola Marymount University in LA with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies (emphasis on Broadcast Journalism). She is currently a Digital News Reporter for Star Advertiser and continues to pursue her passion for storytelling, public speaking, and journalism.
For More Information: @kianacayabyab, www.dunkindonuts.com
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.