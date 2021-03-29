Kalei Mau brings her hulali to the Talk Story Hale

Kalei’s passion for health and wellness has grown enormously from being a professional athlete and being a concerned daughter and granddaughter. While she was miles away competing overseas, all she could do was hope and pray that her family back home in Hawai’i were making wise decisions for their own health so they could be around for her future keiki one day to experience the love she had enjoyed growing up. This is the ultimate reason why Kalei created Kaleihulu Health. Her goal is to reach as far out to as many people that she can and to help guide and encourage you to choose yourself and health.