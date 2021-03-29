Kalei Mau brings her hulali to the Talk Story Hale

Host McKenna Maduli welcomes professional volleyball player, health coach, and musician Kalei Mau into the Talk Story Hale. Kalei is happy to be back home in Hawai’i, but is grateful for the amazing experiences she’s had traveling and playing volleyball all over the world especially in the Philippines. Kalei shares the wisdom she has gained from her travels and how music will always be her first love.
ABOUT: Born and raised in Kahalu’u, Hawai’i Kalei has always wanted to be the best version of herself. She was a young athlete, starting at the age of 3, with dreams to play sports at the highest level. With hard work and dedication, she fulfilled that dream and was fortunate to become a full ride student-athlete playing Division 1 volleyball at the University of Arizona. She graduated in the summer of 2016. Her love to compete and progress in the sport grew along with her aspiration to search for her true purpose in this life.
Shortly after her collegiate career came to end, she was blessed with the opportunity to play professional volleyball overseas. As she traveled all over the world for volleyball, Kalei learned to adapt and immerse herself in different cultures, languages, and people. During the time she spent away from her ‘Ohana in the Islands, Kalei was able to see her life from a different perspective and since then hasn’t turned back. She believes that every day is an opportunity to be better than the day before. Not just with fitness and health but in all aspects of life.
Kalei’s passion for health and wellness has grown enormously from being a professional athlete and being a concerned daughter and granddaughter. While she was miles away competing overseas, all she could do was hope and pray that her family back home in Hawai’i were making wise decisions for their own health so they could be around for her future keiki one day to experience the love she had enjoyed growing up. This is the ultimate reason why Kalei created Kaleihulu Health. Her goal is to reach as far out to as many people that she can and to help guide and encourage you to choose yourself and health.
For More Information: @leimau_, @kaleihuluhealth, www.kaleihulu.com
