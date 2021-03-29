Ka’ikena Scanlan performs his #1 hit Perfarmer live from Kaunāmano Farm on Talk Story

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli takes us virtually to the Island of Hawaiʻi to connect with singer-songwriter and ethnobotanist Ka’ikena Scanlan from his Kaunāmano Farm in Honoka’a. Ka’ikena shares how he has been keeping busy and staying grounded during the past year and performs his latest hit Perfarmer.
ABOUT: Ka`ikena Scanlan is many things; a Hawaiian language professor and ethnobotanist at the University of Hawaii Hilo, a farmer who tills the land in Honoka’a on Kaunāmano farm, and a musician whose music is blowing up on the airwaves.
For More Information: @kaikenascanlan
