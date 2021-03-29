Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for parts of Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Kauai as heavy rain moves over the island.
The warning is in effect until noon Monday.
NWS said the Hanalei river level is rising rapidly as heavy rainfall continues up in the mountains.
Locations in the warning include Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, Moloaa, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Anahola, Wailua, Na Pali State Park, Kokee State Park, Kalihiwai and Kealia.
The warning comes as parts of the island are still recovering from severe weather earlier this month. Crews are still working on clearing debris from a landslide on Kuhio Highway that cut off access to north shore communities.
This story will be updated.
