Hawaii reports 103 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw another triple-digit increase in new COVID infections on Monday, with 103 additional cases.
There were no new fatalities.
Hawaii’s total case count stands at 29,511 with 462 fatalities.
Of the new cases, 52 were on Oahu, 36 on Maui, and 10 on the Big Island, There were also five cases diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,158 cases across the islands.
As of Sunday, the state had administered 604,570 vaccine doses in the islands.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,976 total cases
- 1,680 required hospitalization
- 669 cases in the last 14 days
- 365 deaths
- 2,457 total cases
- 107 required hospitalization
- 122 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,815 total cases
- 169 required hospitalization
- 356 cases in the last 14 days
- 40 deaths
- 110 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 189 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 930 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
