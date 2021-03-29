Good weather for the start of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly Sunny skies for O’ahu, Kauai and Lanai with some isolated showers. We’ve started to lose the trade winds overnight and are headed to light winds by tomorrow. This will mean daytime sea breeze conditions brings us the possibility of some interior and leeward afternoon rainfall. We will have slight tradewinds today, but should be drier conditions for the rest of the island. Maui will have breezy trade wind conditions with winds northeasterly 10-25mph. The rest of the islands already have lighter winds although there was the possibility of some snowfall for the higher slopes. If there are any trade showers, they will most likely happen in the overnight to early morning hours. Strong breezy trade wind conditions should be back by Wednesday.
A northwest swell peaked overnight and surf is on the way down. It should remain small for the North and West shores thru Tuesday with a small boost to those same shores on Wednesday and Thursday; then surf is back to nearly flat conditions into the weekend. East facing shores are also on the way down with the trade winds diminishing, but will pick up as the winds pickup on Wednesday. We’ll see a few days of overlapping south swells as they arrive from the South Pacific.
