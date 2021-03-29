Good weather for the start of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly Sunny skies for O’ahu, Kauai and Lanai with some isolated showers. We’ve started to lose the trade winds overnight and are headed to light winds by tomorrow. This will mean daytime sea breeze conditions brings us the possibility of some interior and leeward afternoon rainfall. We will have slight tradewinds today, but should be drier conditions for the rest of the island. Maui will have breezy trade wind conditions with winds northeasterly 10-25mph. The rest of the islands already have lighter winds although there was the possibility of some snowfall for the higher slopes. If there are any trade showers, they will most likely happen in the overnight to early morning hours. Strong breezy trade wind conditions should be back by Wednesday.