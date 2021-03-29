Forecast: Lighter trade winds, afternoon showers possible

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Easterly trade winds will ease up enough Monday and Tuesday to allow for some localized afternoon sea breezes, which could lead to increasing clouds and pop-up showers for interior areas. Nighttime land breezes will push those showers offshore, while weak trades will bring some light showers to windward areas on Oahu and Kauai.
A deep stationary trough will keep dense mid and high layered clouds into part of Monday, but should move east of the Big Island by Monday afternoon. The cloud base could reach the Big Island summits, which could bring a dusting of snow. The summits are also under a wind advisory until 10 a.m. as a pulse of strong south-southwest winds moves through.
Trade winds are expected to return statewide by Wednesday, and could become locally breezy by Wednesday night into the end of the week.
In surf, a northwest swell will decline Monday, but overlapping north and west-northwest swells could bring a small boost to surf along north and west shores again Wednesday and Thursday. East shore surf will drop a bit as the trade winds ease upstream of the islands. South shore surf will be above the seasonal average this week, with a series of overlapping swells. The largest swell is expected Monday through Wednesday.
