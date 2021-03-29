A dedicated educator, Molokai High School’s librarian earns national praise

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A librarian on the Friendly Island is being celebrated after earning national recognition.
Molokai High’s librarian Diane Mokuau was named 2021 School Librarian of the Year by Scholastic and the School Library Journal.
Judges praised her work creating environmental initiatives for her students, as well spearheading the “Molokai College and Career Tour Club” which brings graduating students to the mainland for future educational opportunities.
Mokuau has lived on the island for nearly 30 years, and is well loved by her colleagues. As a National Board Certified Teacher, she’s worked at the elementary and high school levels over the years.
She also serves as the HSTA Molokai Chapter secretary and is a former chapter president. She’s also a key member of the association’s negotiation team.
With this year’s award, Mokuau will bring home $2,500 for herself as well as the library, along with a free book for each student at Molokai High.
