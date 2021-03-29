$1,000 a day to rent a car? Low supply and surging demand are pushing up prices in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in spring break travelers is causing a shortage of rental cars in vacation hotspots, including Honolulu. And that’s causing sky-high prices for vacationers.
On Expedia, there were almost no rental cars available for Honolulu this week.
On Friday, a van was going for $500 a day. A convertible was renting for nearly $1,000.
Timo Lee, a part-time Honolulu resident, was looking for a rental car and shocked by the prices.
She said she’s never had this problem before.
“Expedia, we tried Enterprise. Enterprise was like completely out of stock. Some companies have cars, but they are very expensive,” she said.
And the surge in demand is impacting other services, too.
“There’s also trouble getting Lyft, Uber, like all kinds of stuff. It’s really busy right now,” she said.
According to CNN, following a year of deep losses, rental car companies have been unable to rebuild their fleets, especially with auto plants shut by a shortage of computer chips needed to build cars.
