‘Bows baseball drops road-series against Big West front runner UC Irvine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team suffered a heartbreaking series loss to Big West front runner UC Irvine this weekend at Anteater Stadium.
The ‘Bows are now in the midst of a five game losing streak after being shutdown by the Anteaters in all four games — game one resulting in a 4-0 loss.
UH could not take advantage of their seven hits, leaving five runners on base. starting pitcher Aaron Davenport recorded his first loss in over two years — allowing four hits, a walk and two earned runs in five innings.
Kole Kaler and Scotty Scott both notched two hits for the ‘Bows, while the Anteater bats got no more than one hit each, but was able to capitalize on the hits.
In Saturday’s rubber match, Hawaii was finally able to score, but would not be able to best UC Irvine, getting swept in the doubleheader.
The Anteaters would take game one 12-5 thanks to a 12-to-nothing run away after taking an early 4-0 deficit. Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu would start game one on the mound, allowing four runs and seven hits in 4.1 innings before being swapped for Buddie Pindel, who took the loss — giving up four runs in 3.2 innings.
In game two, UH kept it close, but would eventually fall 4-3 to lose the series and the double header — Li’i Pontes was credited with the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh.
With the series locked up by Irvine, Hawaii looked to squeeze out a win in Sunday’s slugfest finale at Anteater Stadium.
With a final score that mirrored a football game, the ‘Bows would fall to the Anteaters 20-10 to cap off a series owned by Irvine.
UH starter Logan Pouelsen allowed five runs in the first inning to fall behind early, however the fifth inning was filled with a seven-run spree to tie the game at 8 a piece. Hawaii actually took the lead 10-9 in the top of the sixth, but Irvine would respond with 11 runs to close the game in the seventh inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The ‘Bows are now in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they return home to hopefully refocus to host UC Santa Barbara in a four-game series — beginning at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Les Murakami Stadium.
